While the early 1990s may have been the real glory days in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers, they did enjoy relative success at that level in the 2000s as well.

After winning promotion back to the top-flight of English football in 2001, the Ewood Park club remained a constant presence at that level for the rest of the decade.

Winning the League Cup in 2002, they would also enjoy several more impressive cup runs, both at home and abroad.

Not only did that give there fans some memorable moments, it also allowed them to complete the signings of some rather big names in the transfer window.

One such player to make the move to Blackburn Rovers who fell into that particular category, was Michel Salgado.

Real Madrid icon headed for Ewood Park in 2009

Between 1999 and 2009, Salgado enjoyed an excellent decade with one of the biggest clubs in world football, in Real Madrid.

During his time there, the right-back made well over 300 appearances in all competitions, and was part of a side that won La Liga four times, and lifted the Champions League twice.

After departing in 2009 following the expiration of his contract at the Bernabeu, Salgado then signed for Blackburn, after impressing on trial.

Having completed his move to Ewood Park, the Spaniard quickly became a regular for Rovers, and immensely popular figure among the fans in the process.

Salgado's tenacity and willingness to fight for the club was exactly what every fan wanted to see, with an infectious spirit to match.

It likely also helped that has rugged appearance and hairstyle evoked memories of a Blackburn legend who had left the club just months before, in the form of Tugay.

But after two years as a regular for Rovers, Salgado's third - and ultimately final - season with the club would turn sour in a way that the veteran Spaniard simply did not deserve.

Michel Salgado was caught in Venkys' early Blackburn chaos

Midway through Salgado's second season at Ewood Park in 2010/11, it was announced that Venkys had agreed a deal to buy the club from the trust run by the family of the late Jack Walker.

Shortly after their arrival, the steady hand of Sam Allardyce was sacked as manager, and replaced by one of his coaches, who the vast majority of Rovers fans will not want to come across again.

Having made that change in manager, Blackburn went from a team sat comfortably in mid-table in the Premier League, to one that only avoided relegation on the final day of the 2010/11 season.

The 2011/12 campaign started off in similarly challenging fashion for Rovers, who again found themselves battling to retain their Premier League status.

One difference that time round though, was the absence of Salgado himself. Having again started the season as a regular, the Spaniard did not feature for the club after mid-November.

The following month, Blackburn's manager at the time revealed the full-back was not being picked, as playing more games would trigger an extension in his contract that the club could not afford.

In response, Salgado publicly stated that he was happy to rip up that clause in his contract, if it allowed him to return to action and help the team in their fight to stay in the top-flight.

That plea though, would fall on deaf ears, and the right-back did not play for the club again, while Rovers were relegated from the Premier League at the end of that campaign, and are yet to return.

Unsurprisingly, Salgado would depart the club that summer, having not been given the chance to make one final contribution for the club.

Michel Salgado Blackburn Rovers career record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2009/10 26 1 1 2010/11 38 0 3 2011/12 9 0 0

Given the efforts he had put in prior to his exile at Ewood Park, and the relationship he built with the fans in the process, that is an opportunity he surely deserved.

Indeed, to sideline him at a time when he wanted to play his part, and give up another deal he would have been more than entitled, still feels rather unfair now.

It is also worth noting that Salgado would make just one more senior appearance in his career after his exit from Blackburn, coming out of retirement for one game in Panama in 2018.

As a result, the way things ended under such a cloud for him at Ewood Park feels like an unceremonious way for such an illustrious and successful career to have been all but ended.

It is testament to Salgado himself that despite what he went through, he still remains a follow of the club, often referencing them in his social media activity.

That has ensured he remains a highly popular figure at Ewood Park, ensuring he at least gets the love and recognition from Blackburn fans, that he was certainly owed more of by the club as a whole, when his time there came to an end.