Real Madrid advantage emerges in battle with Leeds, Liverpool and West Ham over EFL player

Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid with the Spanish club set to take action in an attempt to win the race for him amid links to Leeds United, Liverpool, and West Ham United.

The 19-year-old has turned heads with his performances in the early part of the 2021/22 campaign and is out of contract in the summer, with recent reports indicating he has turned down a sizeable offer – £25,000 per week as per our sources – to remain at the club.

It is said Fulham are unlikely to make another offer could now sell him in January.

Leeds, West Ham, Liverpool, and Southampton are among the sides set to offer him a move to the Premier League but it seems they may lose out to Real Madrid.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Spanish giants have been tracking Carvalho for some time and are planning to make a move for him.

It is understood that the teenager is keen to move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer after his contract expires next summer.

The Verdict

It seems Real Madrid have the advantage in the race for Carvalho, with the 19-year-old said to be keen to join them despite Premier League interest.

That said, if Fulham do look to cash in on him in January then his next destination may be defined by who offers the most rather than his own preference.

Losing the teenager would be a massive blow for the west London club as in the early weeks of the season he showed just what a talented player he is.

The attacking midfielder was a key player for the Cottagers in the early weeks of the 2021/22 campaign – scoring three times and adding one assist in five Championship games before picking up an injury.

The Cottagers may now have to get to terms with seeing another talented young player depart and Marco Silva could lose an attacking weapon in January, which would be a blow to their promotion hopes.

Fulham are hardly short of forward firepower but the fact the 19-year-old has come through the club’s academy system will make this particularly painful for the fanbase.