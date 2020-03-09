Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Real leader’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s important contribution

Published

5 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough earned an important victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday as they gained a valuable three points to help their chances of Championship survival.

Boro were the better side throughout the contest and netted the only goal of the game in the first-half of the contest when Paddy McNair gave Jonathan Woodgate’s side the lead.

They were able to cling on for victory and that meant that Charlton, the opponents on Saturday, dropped below them and into the bottom three of the division.

Once again, the star man was McNair who dominated in the midfield and managed to look a threat throughout the fixture when Middlesbrough went forward with the ball.

Woodgate will know that he needs to keep him in a good way if they’re to stay in the division, and the manager will be delighted that he is getting back to his best.

Here’s how the Boro supporters to reacted to both his goal and performance…

