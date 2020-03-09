‘Real leader’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s important contribution

Middlesbrough earned an important victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday as they gained a valuable three points to help their chances of Championship survival.

Boro were the better side throughout the contest and netted the only goal of the game in the first-half of the contest when Paddy McNair gave Jonathan Woodgate’s side the lead.

They were able to cling on for victory and that meant that Charlton, the opponents on Saturday, dropped below them and into the bottom three of the division.

Once again, the star man was McNair who dominated in the midfield and managed to look a threat throughout the fixture when Middlesbrough went forward with the ball.

Woodgate will know that he needs to keep him in a good way if they’re to stay in the division, and the manager will be delighted that he is getting back to his best.

Here’s how the Boro supporters to reacted to both his goal and performance…

Such a vital win yesterday for Boro – Paddy McNair back in form, Rudy leading the line, Shotton defending for his life – Boro beat Charlton to move on up #UTB https://t.co/Io6G11EUQW — Robert Nichols (@rob_fmttm) March 8, 2020

Big win for Middlesbrough at Charlton, 4 points taken this week and that will install some confidence. Paddy McNair with the goal he has been a really consistent performer this season, his best run in his career and he's maturing a real leader in that side #BORO. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) March 8, 2020

So #Boro vs #CAFC today. My first Boro game for years – for my sins. And a confirmation of what I’d thought about us this season. Box to box we are a good footballing side. They can all play good football especially McNair & Wing. — ȷack Dennisσn (@JPKD) March 7, 2020

Pass him the ball, he'll score I swear! — 𝘿𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣 (@gunnd_) March 7, 2020

still the worst player on the pitch — jack (@JackBatty123) March 7, 2020

Super Paddy McNair #borolive — Paul Hammond (@ham_chop) March 7, 2020

Paddy McNair

Paddy McNair

He won us the game

So UTB we go again

🙄🙄🙄

Hahaha

I'm just glad we won to give us a chance#Boro — Bretsta1876 (@Bret12015204) March 7, 2020