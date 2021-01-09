‘Real deal’, ‘Get that contract sorted’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on individual after cup win

Sheffield Wednesday progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win away to Exeter today.

As has been well-documented, the Owls were forced to send a depleted squad to the fixture, with several youngsters given a chance to impress.

And, one of the standouts, again, was Liam Shaw. The 19-year-old has broken into the first-team this season, and he has started to really make his mark in the team in recent weeks.

That continued at St. James Park, with Shaw decisive and dominant in the way he played, as Wednesday coped with the intensity and physicality from the hosts.

As well as impressing with his willingness to get stuck in, Shaw was capable in possession, and his remarkable run set up Callum Paterson for the crucial second goal.

Unsurprisingly, Owls fans were absolutely delighted with how the academy graduate performed. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to his display…

Hey Wednesday get that contract for Shaw sorted #swfc — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) January 9, 2021

I know it’s obvious after a performance like that but Liam Shaw is the absolute real deal. Imperative we sign him to a long term deal. #swfc — Scott Wilkes (@scottwilkes88) January 9, 2021

Young Shaw @swfc looks some player. Great feet and just had a great run to set up Paterson. #swfc sign him up. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) January 9, 2021

Enjoyed that…some promising young lads…but Liam Shaw looks a real player #swfc — John Staniforth (@StaniforthJohn) January 9, 2021

MUST get Liam Shaw tied to a new long term contract! #swfc — Jordan Bellamy (@Bellamyswfc) January 9, 2021