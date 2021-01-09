Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Real deal’, ‘Get that contract sorted’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on individual after cup win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win away to Exeter today.

As has been well-documented, the Owls were forced to send a depleted squad to the fixture, with several youngsters given a chance to impress.

And, one of the standouts, again, was Liam Shaw. The 19-year-old has broken into the first-team this season, and he has started to really make his mark in the team in recent weeks.

That continued at St. James Park, with Shaw decisive and dominant in the way he played, as Wednesday coped with the intensity and physicality from the hosts.

As well as impressing with his willingness to get stuck in, Shaw was capable in possession, and his remarkable run set up Callum Paterson for the crucial second goal.

Unsurprisingly, Owls fans were absolutely delighted with how the academy graduate performed. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to his display…


