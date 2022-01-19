‘Real coup’, ‘Massive signing’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Christian Walton from Brighton on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old joined the Tractor Boys on loan in the summer window and has gone on to make 14 appearances in League One this season, where he has generally impressed.

With his deal at the Seagulls expiring in the summer, there were doubts about Walton’s long-term future, with Championship clubs believed to have shown an interest in the stopper, who was available at a cut-price due to his contract situation.

However, it’s Ipswich who have won the race for the keeper and they announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

As you would expect, this was seen as a real coup for the League One side, so the fans were very pleased to see that Walton had agreed a long-term contract at Portman Road.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the fans on Twitter…

Delighted with this #itfc business. Christian Walton has got better and better as the season has gone by. Successful Ipswich teams of the past have all had decent keepers 👍🏻 — Mark Dubya (@dubya_mark) January 19, 2022

A championship keeper at minimum, this is a massive signing for us, welcome! — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) January 19, 2022

Safe Hands. Glad this has been completed https://t.co/JiqJIZPqHx — David Dalton (@DaveD92) January 19, 2022

Yeeesss, Walton on a permanent contract, Bonne confirmed for rest of season. Get Nors signed up and another good ball playing central defender in and I'll be happy. https://t.co/KbhpoqFZSD — Paul Kerridge (@Paul_Kerridge78) January 19, 2022

Great signing 💙

I’ve been very impressed with

Christian so far this season 💙 https://t.co/hvsoF5Bn6V — Mark ITFC 💙 (@johnalbertregan) January 19, 2022

Real coup. Something must be brewing for players like Walton to sign permanently. https://t.co/f1huIkIdzx — Jack (@J_L_4) January 19, 2022