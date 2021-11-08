‘Real contenders’ – Can Nottingham Forest finish in the play-offs this season?

Steve Cooper has Nottingham Forest supporters daring to dream after an abysmal start to the campaign, the Reds are now just four points off of the play-off places.

The back three system deployed by the Welshman has got so much more out of Djed Spence and Max Lowe at wing back and has seen a new lease of life for Lewis Grabban.

The experienced Football League campaigner has looked back to his best in the last couple of months, clearly honing his ability with the knowledge the 33-year-old has gathered over a prolific career below the Premier League.

FLW writer Ned Holmes gave his thoughts on whether or not Forest will finish in the top six speaking on the Weekend Review on FLW TV this morning.

He said: “Three goals in the last two for Lewis Grabban, if he can get back to scoring at the rate that we know he can, he’s obviously a bit of a streaky scorer, but if he can get back flying then I would certainly have them amongst the play-off contenders. There’s so much quality in that squad.

“I would be concerned about the (possible) recall of Djed Spence. But certainly a team at the moment that I’d consider one of the real contenders.”

Brennan Johnson has been a consistent performer at the City Ground this season even before the departure of Chris Hughton and is set for a lot of interest in the January transfer window. The Reds have a lot of depth in wide areas and therefore would be confident in coping with his potential exit, however coupled with the potential recall of Spence to Middlesbrough, it would be a hammer blow.

Cooper and the club’s recruitment team will be identifying potential targets at the moment and hoping that they can bring in some quality that will increase their chances of making an assault on the top six come May.

