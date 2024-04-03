Highlights Real Betis is closely monitoring Leicester City's promotion bid to determine their summer transfer strategy.

Patson Daka may become a transfer target for Betis if Leicester fails to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Marc Roca's successful loan spell at Betis may see him staying with the club, depending on Leeds United's league status.

Patson Daka is a summer transfer target for Spanish side Real Betis.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the club is keeping a close eye on the tight promotion battle in the Championship as they prepare for the market to open at the end of the campaign.

It is understood that the success or failure of Leicester City’s promotion bid could play a role in the La Liga club’s summer business.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side is also keeping a close eye on Leeds United’s challenge for a place in the Premier League, as it could hold the key to Marc Roca’s future at the club.

Roca is currently on loan with Betis, where he has featured 24 times in the league since joining last summer (all stats from Fbref).

Patson Daka transfer latest

Daka’s contract at Leicester runs until the summer of 2026, meaning a deal will need to be negotiated with the Foxes over a potential fee.

It is believed that Betis will pursue a move for Daka only if the Foxes fail to gain promotion to the top flight.

The financial situation surrounding the Leicestershire outfit means that player sales this summer will be likely.

Patson Daka's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.60 Shots 2.77 Assists 0.38 Expected assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.74 Shot-creating actions 2.77

The 25-year-old has been with the English club since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, but has not been a major part of Enzo Maresca’s plans so far this season.

He has played just 15 times in the Championship, contributing seven goals and four assists.

This has put some doubt over his future at the club, with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Tom Cannon all providing competition for minutes in attack.

Marc Roca transfer latest

Roca’s loan deal with Betis has been seen as a success and the Spanish side would prefer to keep the player beyond this term.

Roca is also keen to extend his stay with the club, but nothing can be agreed until Leeds’ league status for next season is confirmed.

The Spaniard will be free to extend his loan stay with Betis if the Whites fail to gain promotion.

Otherwise, a €12 (£10.2) million option to buy clause was agreed last year as part of the loan agreement.

Leeds and Leicester find themselves second and third in the Championship table, respectively.

The Foxes are just one point behind Daniel Farke’s side, and also hold a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

Leeds have just six fixtures remaining to secure their position inside the top two.

Daka sale could be smart move for Leicester

Given the financial predicament at Leicester, it would be smart for them to sell a high-value asset that isn’t receiving ample game time this season.

Daka is an impressive player, but has been unable to convince Maresca of further playing time, so he could be an easy asset to cash in on in the summer.

Betis themselves won’t have a lot of money to use themselves, but any kind of agreement could help Leicester raise funds and reduce the size of their wage bill.

Meanwhile, the pathway for Roca to stay at Betis seems clear given the existence of an option to buy clause, which Leeds will likely want to hold the Spanish club to if they are promoted.