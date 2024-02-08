Highlights Leicester City striker Patson Daka remains on Real Betis' radar for the summer window.

Daka's impressive goalscoring record and recent performances have allowed him to put himself in the shop window.

Leicester should look to retain Daka, as he could become a crucial player again next season if Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho leave.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka remains on Real Betis' radar for the summer transfer window, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The Foxes have plenty of forwards at their disposal at this stage, even though they didn't strengthen this department or any area of their team during the January transfer window.

George Hirst left for Ipswich Town during the summer, but with the Midlands side also having Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Daka at their disposal, it was unclear whether Enzo Maresca was going to strengthen his forward department further.

But Tom Cannon came in at the start of September, arriving from Everton, though he spent the early stages of his time at the King Power Stadium out of action with a back injury.

He's back in action now though and all four strikers stayed at Leicester beyond the January deadline - even though Iheanacho's contract is set to expire in the summer - with the previous window potentially the last chance the Foxes had to cash in on the Nigeria international.

Vardy's future is also uncertain, with the striker potentially entering the latter stages of his time at the King Power.

And Daka is another player who could have left in January, with teams being linked with a move for him during the 2023/24 campaign.

He even looked set to join AFC Bournemouth during the summer window, but that move never materialised in the end.

Having been frozen out of action during the early stages of this season, he has managed to capitalise on the absence of others in recent months, registering six goals and three assists in nine league appearances.

Patson Daka's 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City (All competitions) Goals Assists Liverpool 0 0 Sunderland 0 0 Plymouth Argyle 1 1 Millwall 1 0 Birmingham City 0 0 Rotherham United 2 0 Ipswich Town 0 1 Cardiff City 0 0 Swansea City 0 1 Stoke City 2 0 Total: 6 3

That is an impressive record, with the forward recently recording a brace against Stoke City in a 5-0 away win.

This goalscoring record will only help to put him in the shop window ahead of the summer.

Real Betis retain their interest in Patson Daka

Betis were interested in a move for Daka during the previous window, although a move failed to materialise at that point.

This will come as a relief to those Leicester fans who want to see him remain at the club for the foreseeable future, having impressed against the Potters and other clubs in recent times.

However, a summer move could potentially be on the horizon, with Daka still on the Spanish side's radar for the summer.

Willian Jose could be set for an exit at the end of the season and Borja Iglesias could potentially seal a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, so Daka could be a necessary addition.

Leicester City should look to retain Patson Daka

Daka has been scoring regularly at this level in recent times.

And with this in mind, Leicester should be looking to retain him if he can keep scoring at a similar rate between now and the end of the season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see both Vardy and Iheanacho depart at the end of the season - and that could mean that Daka becomes a crucial player for next term.

Cannon could be sent out on loan in the summer too if he isn't set to win much game time next term.

And if they sold Daka too, that could leave the Foxes with very few or no senior striker options left.