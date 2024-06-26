Highlights Real Betis interested in signing Diego Llorente to bolster their defensive options for next season.

Roma's pursuit of Llorente creates uncertainty over his future at Leeds United and potential Betis move.

Leeds may need to sell Llorente to raise funds, with Betis confident in securing a deal worth €5 million.

Real Betis are interested in completing a deal to sign Leeds United’s Diego Llorente amid uncertainty surrounding Roma’s pursuit of the defender.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manuel Pellegrini is keen to reinforce his side’s defensive options for next season.

The Chilean coach has identified Llorente as a potential option, amid uncertainty over his future at Elland Road.

Llorente joined the Whites in the summer of 2020 from Real Sociedad in a deal worth £18 million, but has spent the last 18 months on loan with Italian giants Roma.

The 30-year-old made 29 appearances in Serie A last season, as Danielle de Rossi led the team to a sixth place finish in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Diego Llorente's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.34 Interceptions 1.08 Blocks 1.53 Clearances 3.54 Aerials won 2.01

Real Betis eye second Leeds United deal

Betis and Leeds have already been in talks over the potential permanent transfer of Marc Roca this summer.

But La Liga club are now also considering an approach for the defender as well, in what could be a double raid of the Championship side.

Betis are weighing up several options at centre-back, with Pellegrini keen to bring in at least two new fresh faces due to a lack of options in the current squad.

Llorente is high on their priority list, but the situation over his Leeds future is complicated by his circumstances at Roma.

The Serie A side have been linked with a permanent transfer for the Spaniard, and have an option to buy clause as part of the loan agreement with Leeds.

It is understood that Roma can complete a deal for just €5 (£4.2) million, but it’s now being reported that they are looking to renegotiate those terms with Leeds.

This situation has made it complicated for Betis to step in and make a move to sign the defender, and their pursuit may have to wait until a resolution is found between the English and Italian clubs.

Marc Roca’s Leeds United future

Roca spent last season on loan at Betis, where he impressed the top flight side’s hierarchy with his performances.

The midfielder can re-join the club on loan due to Leeds’ failure to gain Premier League promotion, but it is believed that a deal is being worked on a permanent transfer.

It has been reported that the two clubs are in advanced talks over a permanent move, with Roca’s future lying away from Elland Road.

While no agreement between the two sides has yet been reached, it has been claimed that Betis are confident of striking a deal worth around €5 (£4.2) million.

Diego Llorente sale will be important for Leeds

It has been reported that Leeds need to raise funds this summer in order to help their financial situation.

If Roma are unwilling to match the £4.2 million fee they agreed to when they signed Llorente on loan last summer, then the Yorkshire outfit should walk away from negotiations and seek alternative sale options.

Llorente could be of use to Daniel Farke if nothing else comes to fruition given the need for defensive reinforcement, but a sale to a club willing to buy him like Betis could be the ideal solution.

Getting him off the books should be a priority as he is likely on high wages, and will be 31 by the time the new season gets underway.