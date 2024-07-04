Highlights Real Betis target Diego Llorente from Leeds United before pre-season.

Leeds want a fee closer to £18m for Llorente, while Betis offered £3.8m.

Llorente's sale would help Leeds' financial position and strengthen Betis' defense.

Real Betis are aiming to secure the signing of Diego Llorente from Leeds United before pre-season begins next week.

According to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla, the top flight are keen to bring the centre-back to the club before Monday.

Llorente is set to return to Leeds following the end of his loan spell at AS Roma last season, having spent 18 months with the Serie A giants.

The 30-year-old joined the Yorkshire outfit in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth a reported £18 million.

He made 29 appearances in the Italian top flight last season, including 27 starts, with his last game for Leeds coming against Accrington Stanley in an FA Cup clash in January 2023 (all stats from Fbref).

Diego Llorente's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.34 Interceptions 1.08 Blocks 1.53 Clearances 3.54 Aerials won 2.01

Diego Llorente transfer latest

Real Betis had a bid worth €4.5 (£3.8) million rejected earlier this week, but talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

It is understood that the La Liga side are keen to get a deal done as quickly as possible, with the first team squad set to return to training next week.

It is hoped that a deal can be agreed before then, with Manuel Pellegrini keen to strengthen his defensive options.

Llorente is being targeted as one of two additions at centre-back this summer, with the current Betis squad lacking in numbers in that area.

However, Leeds are holding out for a fee closer to the £18 million they paid to sign Llorente four years ago, as they look to recoup as much of that cost as they can.

The Spaniard still has a contract with Leeds that runs until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no immediate rush to cash in on the experienced player.

It remains to be seen whether Llorente could feature as part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans next season, but a sale this summer appears to be the likeliest outcome.

A fee received for the centre-back could help further ease the club’s financial position in relation to profit and sustainability rules.

Leeds United’s summer business so far

Joe Rodon has been confirmed as Leeds’ first signing of the summer window, completing a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan at Elland Road.

It cost £10 million to complete the move, with Archie Gray moving in the opposite direction in a separate £40 million deal.

The Whites have also been linked with Jordan Torunarigha, indicating that another defender might be signed this window.

Clubs have until 30 August to complete any remaining transfers, giving these teams plenty of time to find an agreement for Llorente.

Llorente sale would be smart move by Leeds

Getting Llorente off the books at this stage would be a welcome move for Leeds.

Given the fee paid to sign him, asking for a bit more than the £3.8 million offered by Betis makes sense, but they likely won’t get much more than that due to the Spanish club’s finances.

Any sale of a non-key player helps Leeds keep the likes of Crysencio Summerville now, and it’s clear that Llorente’s time in the first team squad is over at this stage.

The sooner a deal can be hashed out the better for everyone, so they can move onto other transfer priorities.