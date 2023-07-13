This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United were beaten 2-0 by Premier League side Manchester United in their opening pre-season friendly in Oslo on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill secured the victory for the Red Devils, but Whites manager Daniel Farke believed there were positives to take after his first opportunity to see his squad in action since his appointment last week.

The German describe the performance as a "solid start" and said he liked the "attitude" of his players, but believes that "there were one or two individual errors in the defence" which proved costly.

It was a relatively young team fielded by Farke and with a summer rebuild in prospect, the team is likely to look significantly different by the time their Championship season gets underway against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday 6th August.

Which Leeds United player impressed in the defeat to Manchester United?

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith commended the performance of winger Luis Sinisterra against the Red Devils, predicting that the 24-year-old could be among the top players in the Championship next season if he remains at the club.

"Pre-season isn't really a time to get hopes up too high with Leeds because you look at both teams and they were filled with youngsters," Kris said.

"Neither team really kept possession that well, but the standout from that game for Leeds, it had to be Sinisterra.

"He just looks like he's ready to rip the Championship apart if he stays with us and if he stays fit as well.

"You've got him one v one against one of the best defenders in Europe one v one in Wan-Bissaka and he was uneasy, backing off against him in the left channel.

"Then you look at how he liked up with Rutter up front, it was seriously good to watch knowing that he's going to be coming up against a lot worse players in the Championship.

"With a full pre-season behind him, we could quite clearly have one of the top three players in the Championship."

Will Luis Sinisterra be a key player for Leeds United next season?

It was a frustrating first season for Sinisterra at Elland Road following his arrival from Feyenoord for a reported fee of £21.4 million.

Injuries limited Sinisterra to just 22 appearances in all competitions, but he still scored an impressive seven goals and registered one assist.

Sinisterra has certainly shown glimpses of quality that suggest he could be among the most dangerous players in the Championship next season, but there are huge question marks over his future.

Italian giants AC Milan and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have both been linked with Sinisterra and while journalist Phil Hay says there have been no firm offers for the winger so far, he warned they could be vulnerable to losing him late in the window.

On the evidence of his display against United, Farke will be hoping to keep him in West Yorkshire.