“Ready to make the step up” – QPR monitoring defender ahead of January window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are taking a keen interest in Lincoln City defender Regan Poole ahead of the January transfer window.

That is as per our FLW exclusive yesterday, which revealed that the R’s are one of several Championship sides showing an interest in the 24-year-old.

Indeed, Millwall, Luton, Huddersfield and Blackpool are also keen on the versatile defender.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have weighed up the potential January move.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Regan Poole is clearly a talented defender, and his versatility is clearly making him an appealing option for a number of Championship clubs.

However, I think at present, it’s hard to know what to make of the QPR links to be honest.

Mick Beale is all but confirmed as the new Rangers boss meaning QPR themselves must now seek a new manager.

Only when we know who that is, and what system they will play, will we truly be able to cast a verdict on Poole to Loftus Road.

What you would say is that although Ethan Laird is currently a good option at right back for the club, he is only a loanee, which could make Poole’s signing a good one in the long term.

1 of 25 Stefan Johansen 4 7 6 8

Declan Harte

With news today that Man United may be considering recalling Ethan Laird, then a move for Regan Poole would make a lot of sense for QPR.

The full back has performed well this season for Lincoln City and could be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

He could provide good competition for Laird if he does remain at Loftus Road, but could take up the mantle of first choice should he return to Old Trafford.

It would be a promising signing regardless of Laird’s future, as he will be a long-term replacement in the side and has a lot of potential to continue improving given he is only 24-years old.

If he can be signed for a reasonable fee, and QPR can fight off the competition, then this would be a really solid addition to their squad.

Adam Jones

This could end up being a decent fit for QPR.

Firstly, they probably need a long-term successor for loanee Ethan Laird on the right-hand side and at 24, Poole could be a long-term addition.

Because of his age, they may also be able to sell him on for a handsome fee in the future and that will only help them to spend more money in the transfer market, boosting their chances of promotion or remaining in the Premier League.

The fact he can also operate in the centre is important too. QPR don’t have a huge number of options in this area and if Michael Beale’s successor wants to play a back three, the Lincoln man could be useful.