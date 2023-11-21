Highlights Middlesbrough have started to show their potential for promotion after a poor start to the season.

The club recognizes the importance of the January transfer window and is actively planning to strengthen the squad.

Head of football Kieran Scott has already begun working on potential signings and is prepared to make moves in January.

Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott has confirmed that the club have already made plans ahead of the January window as they look to improve the squad.

Middlesbrough in the hunt for promotion

After a dismal start to the campaign, which saw the side pick up just one point from six games, Michael Carrick’s men have started to show why many tipped them for promotion before a ball was kicked in the past month or two.

They went into the international break sitting 10th in the Championship, but they’re only two points behind the top six as they look to record back-to-back play-off finishes.

A key reason for the success last season was the work the club did in January, with Aaron Ramsey and particularly Cameron Archer joining Boro to enhance the squad.

So, Boro fans recognise the importance of the winter window, and they will hope the club are active once again.

And, it appears they will get their wish, as Scott explained to the BBC, as quoted by Teesside Live, that the recruitment team are putting things in place to ensure they’re ready to move for targets in six weeks time.

“It is a tough window. It's a tough window if you operate in certain markets - the domestic market being one of them. If you can spread your horizons and look further afar and look at other markets, you will find opportunities in other markets that you can utilise.

“We set the mark high last January. It was a good window. We've got to keep going now though, we've got to go one better! We will be trying to strengthen in January and, barring any disagreements in the next couple of days or so, we're ready to go. We're ready to sanction our plans for January.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

“We were on it straight away. We didn't land everything we wanted in the summer. We tried, but there was too much to do in the timeframe. So we were working straight away, as soon as the summer window closed, on January and considering a couple of key positions we feel we need to help.

“We've started on that and we're effectively good to go. There are always players that can crop up during a window, but the way I look at that is: Am I doing my job probably if I'm gambling all on black at the last minute of a window?”

What next for Middlesbrough?

It’s good for fans to get an insight into how clubs operate, and it shows that Boro are always on the lookout for potential signings, which is how it should be.

This is a sensible message from Scott, as whilst he acknowledges the window is tough, he has made it clear they expect new faces to arrive.

Carrick won’t be overly worried about this, even if the club will know his ideas on where they need to improve. But, his main focus is on football, and he will want the current group to continue to get points on the board as they prepare for a busy schedule leading into the New Year.

Middlesbrough are back in action this weekend when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.