Iliman Ndiaye is having an incredible season for Sheffield United in the Championship.

With the Blades currently sitting second in the Championship and in the driving seat for the last automatic promotion spot, they are, to some degree, thanks to the contributions of the Senegalese international.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals, for example, as well as registering seven assists for the Blades in the second tier so far, and will likely continue to add to this tally between now and the end of the season.

There is, however, a huge problem on the horizon for the club.

Ndiaye is only contracted at Bramall Lane until 2024, meaning that this summer, he will be entering the final year of his contract.

With his representatives reportedly unwilling to do a deal, too, it means that Sheffield United may have to consider moving him on this summer.

His performances and contract situation has put a number of Premier League clubs on alert, too, according to reports.

West Ham, Newcastle and Everton are reported to be admirers, for example, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

He recently told the NUFC Matters YouTube channel: "As far as the actual player is concerned, he is very highly rated, that’s for sure,”

"Naturally, clubs are looking [at him], and Newcastle are one of those that have scouted the player for sure.

"Everton were the club that have looked at him in the past, so those are two clubs to watch."

Premier League football is something the Blades may be able to offer Ndiaye themselves, though, if indeed they go on to secure second place in the Championship.

With Ndiaye's contract situation in mind, then, we asked FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on what the future could hold for Ndiaye if the Blades fall short of promotion.

"If we're not promoted I can't see Ily (Iliman Ndiaye) signing a new deal." Owain explained to FLW.

"He's ready-made to play at a higher level already and I can see him wanting to advance his career, and I can't blame him for that.

"He doesn't need another year in the Championship, he's developed enough so far and he'd be an asset to many clubs at a higher level."

The Verdict

To be perfectly honest, Sheffield United are in a very tricky spot when it comes to Iliman Ndiaye regardless of whether or not they go on to win promotion to the Premier League.#

If they don't go up, of course, personally, I see very little chance of him inking fresh terms at Bramall Lane, but even if they go up, it might be difficult to get him to do so given some of the clubs he has been linked with.

The likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are at this moment far more established Premier League sides than the Blades and could likely offer Ndiaye far greater financial incentives, particularly if he runs down his contract and signs on a free.

As such, I really do think that even if promoted, Sheffield United might have to consider selling Ndiaye this summer, or risk losing him for nothing in 2024.