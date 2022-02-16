“Ready-made player for the top tier” – Wolves eye transfer move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolverhampton Wanderers are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in pursuing a move for Lewis O’Brien in the summer transfer window according to Teamtalk.com.

Wolves have a very competent midfield contingent at Premier League level, but have been relying on a similar group of names for some years now and Bruno Lage could be looking to O’Brien to provide a fresh impetus at Molineux.

Wanderers have typically operated with a small squad, compared to some of their competitors, since promotion from the Premier League and they could be looking to alter their approach in that regard by bringing in the Huddersfield Town engine roomer.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe O’Brien would be a smart addition for Wolves…

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather decent signing for Wolves if they manage to get it done.

Wolves are not exactly stacked with options in the centre of the park at the minute, and with 35-year-old Joao Moutinho approaching the end of his contract with the club, meaning they may need to freshen up their midfield options in the summer.

O’Brien is obviously a player who could help them do that, and at 23-years-old, he does have the potential to be a long-term asset for the Midlands club.

The level of interest there is in the midfielder from the Premier League also suggests he is ready to make the step up, and means it would be something of a coup for Wolves if they were to win the race for his signature.

As a result, this does feel like one that is worth pursuing for those in charge at Molineux.

Declan Harte

This would be an interesting signing for Wolves as it would go against the grain of their recent transfer strategy.

O’Brien has been a key player for Huddersfield this season and has impressed in midfield.

He has the potential to play in the top flight and looks ready to step up to the Premier League.

Wolves would be an interesting fit for him.

He would be a good addition to their side as he could really freshen things up in their midfield.

If the team qualifies for Europe next season, then this would be a really exciting project for him to be a part of and they would need the increased depth around the team, allowing him to receive greater game time.

Adam Jones

This would be a fascinating signing – because the Midlands outfit already have a promising young player in Morgan Gibbs-White and it would be interesting to see how this signing would affect his future along with Luke Cundle too.

The fact Bruno Lage already has those two at his disposal should put O’Brien on high alert in terms of whether he’s going to get first-team opportunities for the long term, although when you look at a senior player like Joao Moutinho who’s now 35, perhaps there’s room for him.

Wolves certainly have the financial power to make this deal a reality and there’s certainly scope for him to be a signing for the long term, so it’s an addition worth investing in if they are willing to follow up this reported interest.

His composure and quality on the ball in the middle of the park makes him a ready-made player for the top tier.

And they have every chance of selling him on for a higher fee in the future.