‘Ready for the step up’ – Blackburn Rovers cast eyes over influential Portsmouth player: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are casting their eyes over Portsmouth winger Marcus Harness, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers, who have previously failed to agree a deal for Harness’ teammate Ronan Curtis, have now set their sights on Portsmouth’s right-wing.

The 25-year-old has netted seven times and has provided a further assist already this season, and has proven to be one of the club’s top performers since making the move from Burton Albion in 2019.

Blackburn winger Ian Poveda was stretchered off at the weekend, and it appears that Rovers reported interest could have emerged from there.

Here, we take a look at how three of our writers here at FLW view this potential deal…

Marcus Ally

Personally, I would say that Rovers are pretty stacked in wide areas with Ian Poveda and Reda Khadra often playing second fiddle to Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan. However, with the former two both only on loan it would be smart business to bring someone in on a permanent basis.

Harness is ready for the step up to the Championship and at 25 there is still time for development. Blackburn have used the League One market to good effect in recent years, Bradley Dack and Harry Pickering are glowing examples of that.

Pompey are under no pressure to sell and have an option to extend his contract by a further year this summer. Cowley seemed resigned to the fact that he would lose one of Ronan Curtis and Harness in the summer, it did not happen but he will have planned for their departures.

Harness would be a shrewd acquisition.

George Dagless

I think it could be.

Blackburn have some good attacking players already but that’s not to say someone like Harness couldn’t come in and make a difference if he did join.

Portsmouth would certainly be pretty upset to lose him and I think that would say a lot in terms of him potentially being a success at Blackburn.

He’s at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing at the highest level he possibly can and would surely by tempted by this move, depending on where Portsmouth are come the January window in League One.

On paper, though, it looks a good move.