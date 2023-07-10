Billy Sharp has opened up on his future following his departure from Sheffield United.

The forward spent eight years at Bramall Lane, scoring for the Blades in three different divisions during his latest spell with the club.

But his contract was not renewed beyond its conclusion date of 30 June, ending his time in Yorkshire.

United are now preparing for life in the Premier League, while Sharp attracts interest from the likes of Coventry City.

The 37-year-old featured 38 times for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as they finished second in the Championship last season, contributing two goals and one assist in 14 starts.

What has Billy Sharp said about his Sheffield United exit?

Sharp admitted that it has been difficult to accept his time at United has come to an end, especially with pre-season now getting underway.

However, he has accepted that now is the time to start moving on and getting ready to think about what club comes next in his career.

“It’s been odd, knowing I wasn’t going back for pre-season and, until I sign for someone else, it won’t feel 100 per cent real,” said Sharp, via Sky Sports.

“I’m ready now to continue my career elsewhere.

“The manager wanted to give me another year, he was quite open about that.

“He wanted to keep all his players there because I don’t think he’s going to get the money to spend on players, what he wants to do.

“So he wanted the close-knit group, because that’s what he’s about, being successful.

“The changing room is vitally important, any team that is successful will tell you that.

“For whatever reason, it wasn’t meant to be, so it’s been disappointing and it hurts knowing I won’t be playing for Sheffield United again.

“But I’ve sort of got over that now and I’m ready to move on and take the next step in my career.”

Sharp played a bit-part role in Heckingbottom’s side last season, but showed that he can still compete at a Championship level.

It would come as no surprise if he did return to a second division side, with the Sky Blues showing an interest in the veteran forward.

Coventry narrowly missed out on joining United in the Premier League next season, with Mark Robins’ side finishing fifth in the table.

A penalty shootout loss at Wembley Stadium saw the club remain in the second division for another year.

Would Billy Sharp be a good signing for Coventry City?

Sharp is still a good player to have in the dressing room for a club competing in the Championship.

The forward brings a ton of experience that would be a useful asset to have in any dressing room.

Sharp knows what it takes to win promotion, which could be especially useful for Coventry considering how close they came last season.

He would also provide strong cover in an important area for Coventry, who have already signed Ellis Simms as a more permanent, long-term replacement to departing star player Viktor Gyokeres.