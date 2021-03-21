Reading’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Reading have had their fair share of players that have made a considerable impact over the years, with the club now playing their football in the Championship.

The Royals are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to hold onto their place in the play-off positions as this year’s campaign progresses.

They’ve struggled for a positive run of results in recent weeks though, and will be looking nervously over their shoulders as they head into the international break.

Reading were forced to settle for a point in their last match, which came against QPR at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

We take a look at the top-ten youngest ever Reading goalscorers, but did you know all of them?

