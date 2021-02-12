Reading’s Thierry Nevers: Who is he? Will he ever break into the 1st team?

Reading FC have their fair share of players that have gone on to impress in the first-team, after impressing at academy level with the Berkshire-based side.

The likes of Michael Olise, Omar Richards and Tom McIntyre are just some of the names that have featured regularly for the Royals this season, as they look to win promotion into the Premier League under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

Reading are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and are seven points adrift of second-placed Norwich City heading into their final 18 matches of this year’s campaign.

However, with rumours linking Olise with a move to a number of Premier League clubs, the opportunity could arise for another academy prospect to force his way into Paunovic’s plans for the senior squad.

That player could be young winger Thierry Nevers. The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Royals, but has caught the eye with some strong performances for the academy teams.

Nevers has shown glimpses of his quality, as he scored an impressive solo goal against Swansea City’s Under-23s back in September 2019.

Did these former Reading players leave for a higher or lower fee than what they arrived for?

1 of 15 Did Mo Barrow leave for a higher or lower fee than what he arrived for? Higher Lower

But his development has stalled in recent months through injury, with the winger only recently returning to full fitness with the club’s Under-23s side.

He marked his return to the Under-23s team with a goal, as he played his part in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the 29th January.

Nevers took to social media to issue his delight at returning to the team, and issued a focused message in late January.

Praise to all the staff that helped me everyday to overcome the setbacks. Lets keep working! — ThierryNevers (@ThierryNevers) January 29, 2021

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has already shown that he’s more than willing to offer young players a chance in the first-team squad, with the likes of Dejan Tetek and Oliver Pendlebury being some of academy players to feature in their FA Cup clash against Luton Town back in January.

At this moment in time, it seems tricky for Nevers to force his way into Paunovic’s plans, with the Reading boss having better options available to him in Yakou Meite, Michael Olise and Ovie Ejaria. But that’s not to say that he won’t feature in the future, although a loan move to find him regular game time could be the ideal opportunity to further his development in senior football.