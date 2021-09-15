Reading’s Rafael Cabral issues update following broken hand claims

Reading’s spirits were lifted with a 3-1 success over Peterborough United last night – and the positive news kept on coming as Rafael Cabral’s hand injury is less serious than first thought.

After the Royals let a 3-1 lead slip at home against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend to draw 3-3, Cabral was reported to have punched a whiteboard in the dressing room, breaking his hand in the process.

That was thought to be confirmed as the Brazilian missed out on the win over Posh last night, with young Luke Southwood deputising in his absence with the veteran facing a three-month layoff.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Reading supporter or not?

1 of 18 Damian Green? Yes No

However following the win, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic confirmed that the issue was not as bad as first feared with a scan showing no fracture or break to the 31-year-old’s hand – just a swollen wrist that needed to be managed in the short-term.

And the Brazilian was quick to confirm his manager’s words with a tweet and also revealing that he’s already back in training which suggests a return is imminent.

I’ve seen news about my hand. Just to give the right information, thank God I DID NOT break my hand!

I’m already training. 🙏 — RAFAEL CABRAL (@RAFAELCABRAL90) September 15, 2021

The Verdict

Despite conceding 16 goals in six league matches so far this season, Cabral is still a very good goalkeeper at Championship level and he’s perhaps been let down by his defence so far.

And despite Luke Southwood having a solid game between the sticks last night, experience counts for a lot and you’d expect when Rafael’s wrist is fully healed then he will be back.

It was probably a silly thing to punch the dressing room whiteboard out of pure frustration, but the good news is that there is no long-term damage and he can get back to business in the near future, and it looks like he will return to a team oozing with confidence at the top end of the pitch – things just need to get sorted at the back.