Reading’s Paul Ince namechecks Burnley in Middlesbrough warning

Reading manager Paul Ince has warned Middlesbrough that his side “can beat anybody” on their day and have no fear after a near miss away at Burnley.

With reports circling about a potential points deduction, the Royals will be glad to focus their attention back on the Championship this weekend.

A trip to the Riverside will be a stern test, however, particularly as Ince’s side have the second-worst away record in the division.

Reading have earned just 11 points in 17 games on the road this season but even so, their manager remains confident his side can get a result in the North East.

Speaking to club media, Ince offered his assessment of third-placed Boro and the job done by Michael Carrick before offering Saturday’s opponents a warning.

He said: “They have some really good players and when we played Middlesbrough at our place, we probably caught them when they were going through a bad spell.

“But we all knew with the players they’ve got in their squad, that they weren’t going to be struggling.

“A change of manager, and they’ve gone on an incredible run. And Michael Carrick has done a fantastic job there – I’m pleased to see an English manager like him doing well.

“So this weekend will be a tough game for us. But we went to Burnley and should have beaten them – so we aren’t going to be fearful going to Middlesbrough.

“Our away record is poor, Middlesbrough are flying – people may think this weekend is a foregone conclusion. But it doesn’t always pan out like that.

“We’ve got a good side, a great spirit, a good togetherness and on our day we can beat anybody.”

The Royals were unfortunate to come away from their trip to Turf Moor with nothing back in October – with a questionable refereeing performance costing them.

Tom Ince gave them the lead early in the second half but Manuel Benson equalised 10 minutes later and then Anass Zaroury scored the winner for the Clarets in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

14th-placed Reading will take on Sheffield United and then Millwall after their trip to Boro.

Ince noted: “The enormity of the games – all three teams this week are challenging for promotion, so we know they will be high intensity games. So getting the personnel right for each game is going to be so important, but as much as you plan it can go out of the window with a few more injuries.”

The Verdict

Heading to The Riverside on Saturday will be a tough test for the Royals, who have struggled away from home this season.

Ince is right though, on their day Reading can cause problems for and even beat anyone. Boro lost to West Bromwich Albion last weekend as well so the visitors will hope that can play to their advantage.

The Royals have a tough run coming up and it would be massive to start that with a result away in the North East.

That would be a huge boost for the supporters as well after a frustrating week given the reports of a potential points deduction.