Reading’s next test could have a big bearing on their season ambition: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

Reading travel to Fulham on Wednesday aiming to make it four wins out of four over the Christmas period.

The Royals have been brilliant of late, and their good run of form has seen them move up to 14th in the current Championship table.

They’ve shown on a number of occasions that they can compete with the top teams, but Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Preston at Deepdale was a huge result for the squad under Mark Bowen.

They have now kept four clean sheets in a row, and confidence is sky high in the squad as they prepare to visit a side who are striving to get to the Premier League.

The upcoming trip to Craven Cottage could have a very big bearing on the Royals’ season. As it stands, they are just seven points off the play-off places, although they do have a game in hand on 6th place.

If they were to get another three points at Fulham, then there’s no reason why this run couldn’t carry on throughout January with a number of crucial fixtures coming up, all with sides who are above them in the league table.

Bowen’s side showed on Sunday that they can outplay a side who is meant to be challenging up near the play-offs, and became just the 2nd Championship team to win at Deepdale.

Having spent a lot of money in the summer, the Royals would have wanted to challenge in the top-half this season and they now might be able to as they have found a settled team that has the right amount of creativity, attacking threat and defensive cover.

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Reading finish in the 2018/2019 season? 21st 20th 17th 18th

If Reading are to challenge those top places then the next few weeks are crucial, starting with an important trip to Fulham where they’ll be hoping to hand another play-off chasing side a wake-up call.