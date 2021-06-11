Reading’s chances of signing forward appear slim as Tottenham and Everton enter transfer chase

Championship club Reading could be set to miss out on one of their key targets from the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly interested in Los Angeles forward Diego Rossi according to The Telegraph.

Back at the start of February, Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the Uruguayan was close to making the move to the Madejski Stadium, much to the surprise of Reading fans who had endured a very quiet window up until that moment.

With the club’s Financial Fair Play problems, it was initially unclear as to whether the 23-year-old would join the Royals permanently – but the deal fell through regardless and the club were left with no new signings in the winter window.

Although the Rossi link was a surprise considering his potential price tag, the Berkshire side desperately needed reinforcements in the wing position, with Ovie Ejaria and Yakou Meite as the only senior wide options Veljko Paunovic had at the time.

There is even debate amongst the Reading fanbase over Ejaria and Meite’s best position, with the former able to player centrally and the latter playing up top for parts of his Reading career, including in the last game of the season against Huddersfield Town.

Fast forward four months and the situation is just as bad, if not worse than it was back in February with promising winger Thierry Nevers moving to West Ham United.

And on this occasion, the likes of Tottenham and Everton will almost certainly fend off any interest as the two battle it out for the 23-year-old.

Verdict

Even though this could have been a potentially fantastic signing for Reading, both during last winter and now, this would have probably been an extremely expensive deal for the Royals to complete.

The Berkshire side need to forget about Rossi now, if they haven’t already, and focus on some much cheaper deals. If Reading only had to bring in one winger, they could have potentially reignited their interest in the Uruguayan but they need two wide men and on a limited budget, this one is a non-starter.

Whether Rossi is worth the £10m price tag being touted remains to be seen – but the Championship side should not and probably can’t spend that sort of money on one player. A cheap loan would be the only possible option.