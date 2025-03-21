Wales international midfielder Charlie Savage has been a key man for Reading in League One this season, but with a takeover still not sorted, they will hope that the likes of Sheffield United and Norwich City do not reignite their January interest in the 21-year-old ahead of a potential summer move.

Savage joined Reading from boyhood club Manchester United in 2023, after he had made just one appearance for the Red Devils' first-team and moved on to try and gain valuable senior experience elsewhere.

The Royals have struggled both on and off the pitch in recent years, but the Leicester-born midfielder - son of ex-Premier League stalwart Robbie - has been a shining light in their quest to become a promotion-chasing side in League One, particularly in this campaign.

His impressive early-season form saw Championship sides Sheffield United and Norwich City register their interest in his signature in the January window, according to reports, but a move never materialised, and he has continued to be an important player at the Madejski Stadium for the remainder of this term.

The Royals could very well be in the Championship themselves next season, with promotion still very much a possibility as they sit eighth in the third tier table at this current moment in time.

That previous interest in Savage could well be reignited by the Blades or the Canaries this summer, regardless of Reading's league status, but they need to hope that he stays amid a whole host of potential high-profile departures due to numerous contracts expiring in Noel Hunt's squad.

Charlie Savage has been a key man for Reading as they hunt a surprise promotion

The football played on the pitch at Reading has almost become an afterthought in recent years, especially for neutral supporters, with so many headlines being dominated by owner Dai Yongge and his ongoing feud with fans about the potential sale of the club.

That means that Savage has possibly gone under the radar in terms of his impressive performances for the Royals. He registered five goals and three assists in 43 appearances in his maiden campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and won plaudits for his standout showings as a box-to-box midfielder under Ruben Selles.

Reading struggled on the pitch last season, however, and so talk of him moving elsewhere was scarce following their 17th-placed finish in League One. That has changed this season though, and he has been a crucial part of their push for the play-offs, which has, in turn, alerted higher-placed clubs to his potential availability.

Savage has contributed the most goals and assists, with six and nine in 41 appearances, of any player in the Royals' squad so far this term. Those sorts of numbers are certainly not the norm for a number eight that can also play as a holding midfielder, but they highlight just how much he has improved over the last few months to really come into his own in the third-tier.

Goal contributions are just one weapon in his ever-growing arsenal of talents, however, and the 21-year-old has recently earned praise from head coach Hunt for his desire and determination to win points for the Royals in vital games.

He is certainly the right kind of player and profile that Championship clubs will be after in the summer, and it would not come as a shock to see him garner serious interest once this campaign is over.

Reading will be braced for Charlie Savage interest - it is imperative that he stays at the club

Savage is clearly already admired by second tier clubs, and his form and constant availability for the Royals will surely see him touted for a move this summer, especially if Noel Hunt's side clinch promotion through the play-offs.

CaughtOffside reported in January that both Sheffield United and Norwich City, along with fellow Championship side Stoke City, were monitoring him ahead of a possible move in the winter window.

The same report claimed that those interested clubs were confident of getting a deal done for the youngster that month, yet no move came to fruition, potentially due to the fee that Reading were demanding for his services midway through the campaign.

Savage is under contract in RG2 until 2027, so the Royals will not feel any pressure to cave into measly bids for his signature, even in their precarious current financial position.

It is highly possible that those clubs will revisit their previous interest in the summer though, with much more scope for them to be able to afford a sizeable fee.

Charlie Savage's Reading career record (2023-present) Appearances 86 Starts 62 Goals 11 Assists 11

With that said, Reading will feel as if they simply cannot allow him to leave ahead of next season.

Their lack of current finances without a takeover mean that 14 first-team players are approaching the end of their respective contracts in June, according to Transfermarkt, while three loanees will return to their parent clubs. Hunt's current in-contract squad for 2025/26 consists of just nine players, including Savage.

Whether they will be able to persuade the 21-year-old that he is better off playing for a League One team that has little guarantee of success over a possible promotion-chasing Championship side remains to be seen.

It will certainly be an interesting situation to keep an eye on, and Royals supporters will have to pray that clubs overlook his talents and do not register their interest in Savage this summer.