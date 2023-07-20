Reading are drawing up a shortlist of potential transfer targets following the lifting of the embargo placed on them by the EFL.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Royals are weighing up a potential move to bring Chris Martin back to the club this summer.

Martin is currently available as a free agent, but no deal with the striker is currently imminent.

The experienced striker played for Reading during a loan spell from Derby County in 2018, where he scored one goal in 10 appearances.

The 34-year-old has been identified as a target as Ruben Selles looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion from League One at the first attempt this season.

Selles was appointed during the summer break, with the Royals looking to the ex-Southampton manager to guide the team back to the Championship.

How did Chris Martin fare last season?

Martin spent the first half of last season with Bristol City, where he struggled for game time.

The forward made just three appearances in Nigel Pearson’s side as they battled in mid-table.

He scored one goal from 17 appearances total before departing Ashton Gate in the January transfer window following the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

Martin moved on to QPR, who were struggling in a relegation battle alongside Reading.

The veteran forward helped keep the London club in the division, at the expense of the Royals, scoring four goals in 16 appearances in the Championship.

However, Martin was not retained by the Hoops following the conclusion of the campaign.

The striker left the club after the end of his short-term contract, making him a free agent this summer.

His search for a new team continues, with Reading now eyeing a move for the player.

What is the latest Reading transfer news?

The Royals are reportedly looking to add up to 10 players to their first team squad ahead of the League One season getting underway in a couple of weeks.

The likes of Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith have already joined the club, with Reading moving quickly to bring in fresh faces following the end of their transfer embargo earlier this month.

Harlee Dean is also currently on trial at the club ahead of a potential deal.

The defender is also a free agent following the end of his contract at the end of last season.

A decision has yet to be made regarding the 31-year-old, but he is training with Selles’ side as both parties weigh up a possible move.

Reading have also been linked with a possible move for Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage.

Reading’s League One campaign gets underway on 5 August with a clash against Peterborough United.

Would Chris Martin be a good signing for Reading?

The 34-year-old is an experienced forward that would bring a lot of leadership qualities to the dressing room if he were to sign.

But the veteran striker showed he is still capable of competing at a high standard with his performances for QPR.

Reading still don’t have a lot of money to work with, and will likely be targeting free agents this window.

But a move for Martin would be a smart addition to the squad, with the team in need of reinforcement in attack.