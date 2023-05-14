Reading are currently considering an approach for Notts County boss Luke Williams, according to Alan Nixon.

The 42-year-old guided the National League outfit back to League Two yesterday evening, with his side coming out top against Chesterfield on penalties following an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wembley.

However, they were in danger of falling short, finding themselves 2-0 down against Boreham Wood in the play-off semis before managing to pull it back and going behind twice against Paul Cook's side in the English capital.

Many people would have viewed it as a travesty if Williams hadn't guided his team back to the EFL considering they and Wrexham were so dominant in the fifth tier during the 2022/23 campaign.

The stats behind a remarkable 2022/23 campaign for Luke Williams

Scoring a remarkable 117 goals in 46 league games, County finished just four points behind Wrexham.

But with only one automatic promotion spot up for grabs in the fifth tier, they were consigned to a play-off place despite recording a remarkable 107 points, an excellent total that would have seen them win the division at the end of other seasons.

They won 32 of their 46 fifth-tier matches, lost just three times and conceded just 42 goals, not a shabby total at all and it's a record that will have impressed officials at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

That has probably put Williams in the frame to succeed caretaker boss Noel Hunt, but Chris Wilder is another option in Berkshire and remains on their shortlist at this stage.

Should Reading make a move for Luke Williams?

County were extremely impressive going forward during the 2022/23 campaign and that will have caught the eye of Mark Bowen and other figures in Berkshire, with the Royals needing to be better in the final third to give themselves a chance of promotion next season.

However, can Williams take three steps up the English football pyramid and be an effective manager in the Championship?

Sorba Thomas has been able to be a real asset after making the move from non-league football, but it may be harder for a manager to adapt to a much higher level.

Wilder seems like a lower-risk option at this stage considering the CV he has, but it's not about CVs, it's about who's the right fit for Reading Football Club.

If the Royals pick a talented manager who isn't the right fit in Berkshire, their tenure is unlikely to be successful so Williams could actually be a better candidate than Wilder. Many supporters of the relegated outfit would be happier to see the latter at the helm though.