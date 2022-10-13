Reading v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Reading and West Bromwich Albion headed into the 2022/23 Championship campaign with very different expectations on them.

Reading, after surviving the drop last season, were tipped to once again struggle, meanwhile, after snapping up highly coveted free agents such as Jed Wallace and John Swift, West Brom were tipped to do rather well.

However, it has been the opposite for both clubs up until this point.

Under boss Paul Ince, Reading currently sit fifth in the division, just two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

The Baggies, meanwhile, sit 22nd, and have recently relieved now former boss Steve Bruce of his managerial duties.

With no permanent successor in place, this Saturday’s clash promises to be a good one.

Latest team news

For the home side, as per assistant boss Alex Rae, Shane Long is back in contention for the weekend.

There are said to be no other injury concerns at the moment, but that no one else is back soon.

Meanwhile, for the away side, at the time of writing, there is no concrete injury news heading into this weekend.

However, naturally, there will be concerns surrounding both Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who were both taken off with injuries in last weekend’s draw versus Luton.

Score prediction

West Brom have been a total mess and it will certainly be interesting to see how they get on without Steve Bruce at the helm

However, given how well they are doing, and the fact they’re the home side in this one, I’ll back Reading to take all three points in a narrow victory.

Reading 2-1 West Brom.

Is there a live stream?

No, there will not be a live stream of the match available in the UK. This is due to the 3PM EFL blackout rule

What time is kick-off?

Kick off at the Select Car Leasing Stadium is scheduled for 3PM UK time on Saturday afternoon.