Reading v Stoke City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Reading welcome Stoke City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in an enormous match in the context of their season on Tuesday evening.

Paul Ince’s men picked up a crucial point at Barnsley on Saturday and moved a lot closer to safety with home games against Stoke City and Cardiff City taking place this week.

The Potters have far less on the line but will be content with their 1-0 win over play-off chasing Sheffield United on Saturday, heading out on their travels following back-to-back home wins without conceding a goal.

Latest team news

Tom Ince is unavailable against his parent club for the hosts, while the same applies for Liam Moore, although the latter’s season drew to a close last week due to a knee injury after joining the Potters on loan in January.

Nick Powell and Harry Souttar remain long term absentees for Stoke, while Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are doubtful.

Score prediction

The Cardiff game at the weekend is probably more winnable than Stoke’s visit, and Reading would be content with four points from the two games, Stoke seem to be playing with some freedom at the moment and could be difficult to stop, if they hit their straps in the final third.

2-1 Stoke City.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be available to watch live on the red button on Sky Sports Football.

Alternatively, a stream can be purchased for £10 on either RoyalsTV or StokeCity+.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.