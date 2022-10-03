Reading v Norwich City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Reading will be desperate to get another three points on the board tomorrow evening against fellow high-flyers Norwich City, who will also fancy their chances of getting something out of this clash.

Paul Ince’s Royals weren’t forced to be on top form at the weekend against a poor Huddersfield Town side, but still came out 3-1 winners and won’t be short of confidence going into this tie.

Their injury concerns will be worrying for them though – and they will be hoping to keep a considerable number of their first-teamers fit during a busy schedule ahead of the World Cup next month.

Visitors Norwich may be looking to capitalise on the Berkshire outfit’s lack of options in some areas – and certainly have the squad at their disposal to win all three points from this game.

They also have a considerable number of players out of action at this stage – but have the squad depth to deal with it and that has contributed to their recent success – last losing a league game in mid-August.

It remains to be seen whether they can retain their unbeaten run – but we do have everything you need to know ahead of this clash.

Latest team news

Andy Yiadom is a doubt for this clash after being forced off with a thigh and calf injury at the weekend, with fellow wing-back Baba Rahman guaranteed to be out of action.

That leaves the Royals short of options at wing-back, though Junior Hoilett could be in line to start on the right once again with Nesta Guinness-Walker performing well enough to continue on the left.

Femi Azeez, Scott Dann, Shane Long, Liam Moore and Naby Sarr remain absent, with Paul Ince’s options in central defence becoming very limited already at this early stage of the campaign.

The visitors, meanwhile, were boosted by Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele being available against Blackpool, with Liam Gibbs also making a substitute appearance at Bloomfield Road.

Isaac Hayden is set to be absent though, with Jacob Lungi Sorenson, Adam Idah and Johnny Rowe potentially remaining out of action against the Royals. Dimitris Giannoulis is closing in on a return though, which is a big boost for Smith’s men.

Score prediction

This is a very difficult game to predict because on paper, the Canaries should be coming out of this game as comfortable winners. Not only are they favourites to get back to the Premier League – but the hosts were previously tipped to go down at the end of this season.

But the Royals’ home form should give them real confidence going into this game, though it remains to be seen whether they can match their performance levels from the first half of their weekend clash.

Ince’s side face a much more difficult task – and though it should be a tight game – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the visitors come away from Berkshire with a 3-0 victory.

Is there a live stream?

Viewers from the UK and Ireland and abroad can purchase a RoyalsTV match pass for £10 if they wish to watch this game live, with CanariesTV also likely to provide coverage too, to those who have subscribed.

For those who are keener to listen to this clash, BBC Radio Berkshire will be providing coverage from a Reading perspective from 6pm tomorrow, with BBC Radio Norfolk potentially a more suitable station for the away fans.

The latter’s coverage and analysis of the game starts at 7pm.

What time is kick-off?

Midweek games at the SCL Stadium nearly always kick off at 8pm – and that’s the case tomorrow evening as well.

Cardiff City’s game against Blackburn Rovers kicks off at the same time, with the four other games in the division getting underway 15 minutes earlier.