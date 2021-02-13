Reading v Millwall: Team and injury news, stats and where to watch the game

Football League World’s Sam Rourke will be live at the Madejski Stadium this afternoon as Veljko Paunovic’s Reading take on Millwall.

The home side will be keen to avenge their loss midweek to Brentford and cement their spot in the top six of the Championship table.

As for Millwall, they head into this match having not lost a league fixture in their last five matches and come off the back of an impressive 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the Den.

The Lions sit in 14th position in the league, ten points off of the play-off spots and a win here would provide a boost in their faint hopes of sealing a top six berth.

Team and injury news

Reading are still without captain Liam Moore so Tom McIntyre and Michael Morrison are expected to start as the heart of the Royals’ backline.

Paunovic had to deal with the absence of John Swift and Yakou Meite last time out against the Bees and they remain unavailable for today’s visit from the Lions.

Felipe Araruna and George Puscas continue to recover from their respective injuries and won’t be fit for today’s fixture.

As for Millwall, Ryan Leonard was forced off with an ankle injury in Millwall’s win over Wednesday in the week and is now set for two months on the sidelines.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is also a doubt for Gary Rowett’s side, he also came off against the Owls with a niggle so that could pave the wat for Ben Thompson and Billy Mitchell to make starts here.

Jed Wallace was on the bench in Millwall’s last match but is likely to start this afternoon in Berkshire.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Holmes, Morrison, McIntyre, Richards; Rinomhota, Laurent; Olise, Semedo, Ejaria; Joao

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper; Romeo, Woods, Thompson, Mitchell, Malone; Wallace, Zohore

Stats

Reading are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 home matches against Millwall in all competitions, though as aforementioned, the Lions are undefeated in their last five outings in the Championship.

Interestingly, Reading have yet to draw a single home game this season whilst Millwall are the second tier’s draw specialists having drawn 14 times this season in the league, more than any other team.

The Lions have conceded less than a goal per game in the Championship so far this season.

Millwall have a better away record than they do at home this season, winning 20 out of 35 league points away from the Den this campaign.

Where to watch the game

The game will be broadcasted live on each clubs’ respective iFollow platform with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.