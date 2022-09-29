Reading v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Reading will be hoping to keep their place in the top six beyond this weekend as they face current strugglers Huddersfield Town in Berkshire on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors begin a new era at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as new manager Mark Fotheringham takes charge for the first time, hoping to improve their fortunes following their very poor start to the campaign under Danny Schofield.

Although a hangover from the play-offs would have been understandable, they have been extremely underwhelming even when considering that and the fact they lost Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest during the summer.

The hosts, on the other hand, have enjoyed a much better start to the season than many would have expected them to, but can’t afford to be complacent this weekend with the club still needing to get up to the 50-point milestone to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the division.

With a successful summer window under their belt though, with Amadou Mbengue and Andy Carroll arriving after that and one more squad spot to fill if they wish to, they won’t be short of confidence coming into this tie.

It’s still a game that’s difficult to call though and ahead of kick-off, we have everything you need to know including a score prediction!

Latest team news

The Berkshire outfit could potentially welcome back a number of key first-teamers back in time for this game, with the international break likely to have benefitted them in their quest to get key players back to full fitness.

Ince will be hoping Shane Long is fully fit and available again after spending time out with illness – with Ovie Ejaria in line to be part of Saturday afternoon’s squad as well if he has recovered as expected – though Naby Sarr remains absent.

Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite have appeared in multiple games since the start of the international break too, so both should be much fitter than they were at the DW Stadium.

Femi Azeez isn’t expected to be back though, with defensive duo Scott Dann and Liam Moore definitely still out.

Their opponents will be hoping to welcome back the experienced Jonathan Hogg after he missed out against Cardiff City, though it’s not certain that he makes the starting lineup with Fotheringham’s lineup currently unclear ahead of his first game.

He will be hoping Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Yuta Nakayama, Luke Mbete and Pat Jones all return fully fit and healthy following their time with their respective national sides.

Score prediction

The away side will be hoping for a new manager bounce, though they may not need that to be successful in Berkshire considering they claimed a confidence-boosting 1-0 victory over Cardiff City before the international break.

Ince’s side’s defence can also be poor at times too, so this isn’t a guaranteed home win for the hosts, with the Terriers taking a 4-3 victory back to Yorkshire last season.

It could be a close game once again, though many will back the Royals to get at least a point considering their superior league position and this is why a 2-2 draw may be on the horizon.

Is there a live stream?

This game is the subject of the UK’s blackout rules so a video stream won’t be available for those in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, though audio passes are available on both sides’ websites (Reading | Huddersfield).

If you don’t want to pay a penny to tune in though, commentary is available on BBC Radio Berkshire with coverage getting underway at 2pm. Ady Williams and Tim Dellor are likely to focus more heavily on the home team though, with BBC Radio Leeds potentially more suitable for the away side’s supporters.

What time is kick-off?

Many Huddersfield supporters will be glad that this is a 3pm kick-off, with midweek games at the SCL Stadium usually getting underway at a later time of 8pm.

For those travelling down from West Yorkshire, they will prefer this earlier kick-off, with nine other second-tier games getting underway at the same time.