Reading v Coventry City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Reading will be hoping to secure three points on Saturday as they return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to host an in-form Coventry City side.

Paul Ince’s men weren’t in the best form before the World Cup interval – but they are currently sitting in 13th position and they will certainly take that at this stage considering they were heavily tipped for relegation before the start of the campaign.

They can’t afford to rest on their laurels though and considering how good they have been at home this season, they will feel this is a game they need to take all three points from as they look to remain in a respectable position.

Coventry will also see this as a game they should be winning though if they want to be involved in the promotion this season, something that has to be the aim this season as they look to continue improving.

Their off-field situation may prove to be detrimental though with uncertainty regarding where they will be playing their home games in the long term and who will end up owning them with Doug King looking to take control of the Sky Blues.

In the short term though, three points are up for grabs and ahead of this weekend’s tie, we have everything you need to know.

Latest team news

Joe Lumley, Tom McIntyre and Sam Hutchinson are all in line to return for the hosts this weekend – with the break giving all three a decent amount of time to recover from their respective setbacks.

Femi Azeez is also in contention, although this game may come slightly too early for Naby Sarr as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Liam Moore, Scott Dann and Dejan Tetek are definitely out – but Junior Hoilett, Baba Rahman and Mamadou Loum could all play after returning home from the World Cup.

For the visitors, Kyle McFadzean is out injured and may not have been fit to be involved this weekend anyway, with Matt Godden definitely missing too and Tyler Walker likely to remain on the sidelines.

Liam Kelly, Fankaty Dabo, Martyn Waghorn and Michael Rose could all return for the Sky Blues though, with the latter potentially set to come in for McFadzean.

It’s unclear whether Kasey Palmer will be involved though.

Score prediction

This is a tough game to call because Coventry seem to be unstoppable at this stage – but they have conceded far more goals away from home than they have at the CBS Arena and this is why the hosts will be hopeful of getting something from the game.

Ince’s side’s home form has been reasonably decent this season – but they have been poor at the SCL Stadium at times this term – losing their last game in Berkshire before the World Cup break against Preston North End.

They will be boosted by their victory against Hull City just before the interval though – and this makes this game so difficult to call when considering all of these factors.

With this, a 1-1 draw may be on the horizon.

Is there a live stream?

Fans in the UK won’t be able to watch the game unless they are in the stadium due to blackout rules – but radio commentary is available.

BBC Radio Berkshire will be providing a Reading-based perspective of this clash, with BBC CWR covering the visitors in more depth.

What time is kick-off?

Because of England’s game against France at 7pm, the two clubs have agreed to bring kick-off forward to 2pm.

That’s something both sets of supporters will need to bear in mind when making their travel arrangements for this clash!