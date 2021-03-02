Reading v Blackburn Rovers: Team and injury news, stats and where to watch the game

Football League World’s Sam Rourke will be live at the Madejski Stadium this evening as Reading take on Blackburn Rovers in tonight’s 8pm kick-off.

The hosts will be eager to strengthen their grip on fifth spot in the league following their 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium last time out.

Whilst, Blackburn Rovers head into this clash in Berkshire having gone six league games without a win, losing five of their last six matches.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry was a step in the right direction for Tony Mowbray’s side, but their hopes of securing a play-off spot look incredibly slim despite a promising start to the season.

Team and injury news

Reading could be without star midfielder Andy Rinomhota for this evening’s clash against Rovers, after he limped off in the Royals’ win over Rotherham on Saturday.

He could well be available but does remain a doubt – Paunovic spoke about Rinomhota after the Millers game: “He said if he pushed more he could have got a bigger injury so he reported it quicky and we reacted in the same manner, so we’ll assess it.

“Two days to recover for Blackburn so it’s probably going to be tough, but you never know.

“He is a tough, strong lad – a fantastic player and person – so he’s very positive for the team. We’ll look to recover him as soon as possible and see how it goes.”

The Royals are likely to welcome back Yakou Meite and Lewis Gibson into the squad this evening, with the former missing the last six matches, whilst Gibson has been out for the last two.

John Swift and Felipe Araruna continue to recover from their respective injuries and won’t be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Rovers have had to contend with numerous injury issues this season.

Lewis Holtby, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher and Jacob Davenport are all sidelined for the Lancashire side, and will not feature this evening.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Yiadom, Morrison, Moore, Richards; Rinomhota (If fit), Laurent; Olise, Semedo, Ejaria; Joao

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Nyambe, Lenihan, Branthwaite, Douglas; Evans, Trybull, Rothwell; Dolan, Armstrong, Brereton

Stats

Reading have lost their last three homes games, which is certainly not a positive look heading into this clash, with this sort of home form needing to be rejuvenated if the Royals are serious about promotion.

This game has often conjured up plenty of goals and over the last two matches between the two sides, a whopping 13 goals have been scored.

Blackburn have taken just one point from 18 available in their last six games and come into this match in poor form, whilst they have lost nine of their 16 away games in the league this season.

Where to watch the game

Tonight’s match is being broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 19:30, and kick-off scheduled for 20:00.