Reading transfer round-up: Trialists appear in friendly, Paunovic issues transfer update, Young goalkeeper departs for non-league club

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is currently struggling to make any sort of impact in the transfer market so far, with an embargo currently hanging over the Berkshire side’s head.

There are several areas Reading need to address, including their left-back spot and their wing department, but this is just the start.

Ideally, they would also want to bring in a central midfielder and a striker to improve their depth after suffering so many injuries last year – and the same problem could crop up again if Paunovic is forced to start the same players every matchday.

The clock is ticking towards the start of the season and if they aren’t able to make many recruitments before the end of next month, they could face a long upcoming season in the Championship.

However, there’s still over a month left to go and all hope is not lost just yet.

Two trialists are currently in the building and ahead of what could be an exciting August for Royals fans, we take a look at the latest transfer developments concerning the second-tier side from the last few days.

Lazaar and Edwards make Reading debuts

Achraf Lazaar and Kyle Edwards started for Reading in their pre-season friendly against West Ham last night, with both arriving at the club as trialists earlier this month.

Lazaar played an hour as the Royals’ only current senior choice at left-back, whilst Kyle Edwards came off for youngster Nahum Melvin-Lambert half-time as fans managed to see the pair in action for the first time.

Both players received a mixed reaction on social media, but they may also have a chance of seeing both play in their remaining pre-season games against Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen whether the Royals make this double signing if the EFL give the green light for these signings to be made, although the left-back and wing areas are two positions they desperately need to address before their opening league game against Stoke City next month.

Paunovic provides fresh update

The Reading manager spoke yesterday evening after the West Ham match and gave a transfer update on incomings and more potential outgoings before the end of August.

In terms of players coming in, the club are still awaiting guidance from the EFL on what they can do in this summer’s transfer market.

This could mean they can’t even make a move for trialists Lazaar and Edwards yet and with the latter reportedly attracting interest from Celtic and AFC Bournemouth, they could lose out on the 23-year-old unless they are given clearance to make signings soon.

Paunovic hinted these decisions on the pair come as soon as next week if the EFL’s stance on their transfer situation becomes clearer.

But he also revealed more key players could leave Berkshire before the end of the window – extremely bad news for the club considering they already need to add several players to improve their squad depth.

Holden seals Maidenhead move

19-year-old James Holden has secured a season-long loan move to Berkshire side Maidenhead United, who currently play in the fifth tier of English football.

This comes as a slight surprise for Reading fans who have already seen fellow young keepers Axel Andresson and Coniah Boyce-Clarke depart for Morecambe and Bath City.

Both are yet to secure a loan move to the respective sides, with the latter returning for last night’s fixture against West Ham.

However, Rafael and Luke Southwood are likely to be the club’s first and second choice goalkeepers for next season and they will also want Andresson and Boyce-Clarke to get as much first-team action as possible.

This could leave 18-year-old Matt Rowley as the Championship side’s third goalkeeper going into the 2021/22 campaign.