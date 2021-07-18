Reading transfer round-up: Royals’ stance on Michael Olise money outlined, Paunovic delivers transfer message

It is going to be a vital period for Reading over the next few weeks as they aim to enhance their squad before the start of the Championship campaign.

The Royals are yet to make a signing during the summer transfer window after they have been handed an embargo which has left them restricted to the business that they can conduct during the window.

Veljko Paunovic’s side though will need to make some key additions in certain areas so will have to find a way to work around that situation.

Reading have been boosted by the £8 million sale of Michael Olise to Crystal Palace while they have also released other squad players since the end of last season.

Those departures should free up some room for the Royals to be able to start making some additions to their squad in the near future.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the latest transfer news concerning Reading…

Reading unlikely to reinvest Michael Olise money

Given Reading’s current situation receiving a fee of around £8 million for Olise from Crystal Palace would have been seen as a potential major positive for them. The hope would have been that some of that money could have been reinvested into their squad this summer.

However, according to the latest report from The Athletic, the Royals are looking unlikely to reinvest that money for Olise into their squad this summer. That suggests that Reading have other plans for that cash and will have to continue operating on their current budget to strengthen the squad.

Veljko Paunovic suggests Royals transfer activity could be imminent

Reading have started to be linked to a couple of signings over the last week or and the Royals are reportedly interested in securing potential moves for both Junior Hoilett and Yannick Bolasie.

While it has also been revealed that Paunovic’s side have taken former West Brom attacker Kyle Edwards on trial and they have also done the same with former Watford defender Achraf Lazaar.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, Paunovic has now suggested that he is now confident that their transfer situation will become clearer over the next few days weeks and as they look to ramp up their preparations for the start of the new Championship camapign.

He said: “I am confident that we will be able to improve the team before the season starts and during the transfer window. In the next couple of weeks we are having conversations with the League.

“The deadline is going to come soon so we can have the right guidance as to where we stand with it.

“We are expecting when we come back from Scotland we will have a much better and clearer picture about what we can do in terms of bringing in people, in terms of re-signing people.”

That suggests that Reading are going to be able to make some much-needed improvements to their squad imminently and the players that they bring in during this next few weeks could determine how successful they are able to be next term.