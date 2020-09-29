Reading transfer round-up: Rodrigo Riquelme update, Marc McNulty latest, New striker targeted

Reading will be hoping they can make it four wins from their opening four matches in the Championship when they return to action this weekend.

The Royals have taken a number of teams in the second-tier by surprise after their impressive start to life under the management of Veljko Paunović.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead for the Royals boss though, as he looks to make the necessary additions to his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

We take a closer look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the Berkshire-based club as we edge closer to Deadline Day.

Rodrigo Riquelme

The Atletico Madrid youngster has been the name on a number of Reading fans’ lips this summer, with it being well-documented that the club were close to signing him on loan.

It is still believed that Reading fancy their chances of striking a deal with the winger, but journalist Alan Nixon has now revealed that AFC Bournemouth are now interested in signing the midfielder.

Riquelme is still training with Reading (like he has been all summer), and the Royals will surely be doing everything they can to land his signature in the near future.

Joe Pigott

Reading are reportedly keen on signing AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott according to The Mirror.

It is also claimed that Swansea City are keen on landing his signature before the summer transfer window closes, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to sign him.

Lucas Joao is set for a spell on the sidelines after being forced off with an injury for Reading in their most recent match against Cardiff, so the club are clearly keen to add depth to their striking options in the near future.

Marc McNulty

The Scotsman has had a spell to forget at the Madejski Stadium so far, having spent last season on loan with both Sunderland and Hibernian.

The forward is now being linked with a move to Dundee United on loan, which will surely tempt him, with his opportunities in the Reading first-team likely to be limited this season under the management of Veljko Paunović.

McNulty has only featured twice for the Royals this term, both of which came in their EFL Cup campaign.