Reading transfer round-up: Rodrigo Riquelme latest, deal secured, target approached by new club

Reading have got off to a strong start in the Championship 2020/21 season under the new management of Veljko Paunović.

The Berkshire-based side have won their first two matches of this year’s campaign, which sees them sit top of the second-tier standings.

More impressively, the Royals are yet to concede a goal, and will be hoping they can keep that run going heading into their match against Cardiff City this weekend.

They have recently signed Lewis Gibson on loan from Everton on a season-long loan deal, and it seems as though Reading are in for a busy few weeks, as they look to add to their squad.

We take a look at the latest rumoured incomings at the Madejski Stadium in the last few days.

Lewis Gibson

Gibson signed on loan for the season from Premier League side Everton, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact with the Royals.

The defender can operate at both centre-back and left-back, which makes him the ideal option to challenge the likes of Liam Moore and Michael Morrison for their starting spot.

But it does leave the short-term futures of the likes of Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre ‘up in the air’, with the youngsters unlikely to get consistent minutes in the first-team after Gibson’s arrival.

Rodrigo Riquelme

Riquelme has been on trial with Reading for a number of weeks now.

It has recently been claimed by Spanish media outlet Marca that Riquelme is set to sign for Reading after he has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

Journalist Courtney Friday has since revealed that Riquelme and Paunović have met again on Wednesday morning, with the deal likely to be completed in the near future.

Fábio Martins

Reading had previously been interested in a deal to sign Fábio Martins, but there haven’t been many developments on their reported interest.

It is now claimed by TRT Spor that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keen on signing the winger, who has caught the eye with some impressive performances last season.