Reading tracking Arsenal talent in bid to make strides in Championship next season

Reading are reportedly tracking young Arsenal winger Omari Hutchinson ahead of the summer window, with the Gunners player available for a loan ahead of next season.

The Royals have had a tough year in the Sky Bet Championship but the main thing for them is that they are going to be in the second tier again next year, and they can now try and draw a line under things and move on.

A busy summer will be hoped for by fans, then, though it obviously remains to be seen what they can actually do in terms of their signings.

Football London, though, reports that Hutchinson is a player that could well head to Berkshire from Arsenal in the summer, with Reading said to be keen on signing him on loan and the Gunners thought to be open to him moving to the Championship next season on a temporary basis in a bid to aid his development.

The Verdict

Reading know how to develop young players, look at the likes of Michael Olise and what he is doing for Crystal Palace now, and so that reputation could well give them the edge in trying to strike a deal with Arsenal.

The Gunners will want assurances over his playing time and, if Reading can give them that, then they could well be able to get him for next season.