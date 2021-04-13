Reading tipped to lose key starlet this summer amid Leeds United and Aston Villa interest

Curtis Davies believes that that it would be a big surprise if Michael Olise was to stay in the Championship with Reading next season.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season at the Madejski Stadium after scoring six goals and getting 10 assists for the Royals this term.

As a result the attacking midfielder has garnered the reputation as one of the hottest prospects in the Championship, leading to substantial interest from Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Leeds United.

It remains to be seen whether Olise will move on this summer, but according to Derby County defender Curtis Davies, it will be a surprise to see a player of his quality in the second tier again next term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Berkshire Live, Davies said: “I think if he’s in the Championship next year I’d be very surprised, whether if it’s with Reading or whatever happens.

“He needs to go because this lad has got so much ability. His individual ability to take the ball past people, to run with the ball, close feet, [he has got] everything.

“I’ve been so impressed with him. When Reading came to Derby at the start of the season they ran away with the game and he was massive.

“He has grown and grown as the season has gone on.

“I think he benefits from the way Reading play – the way they play with Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite means they can be a bit more fluid, can rotate and he can pick out the pockets of space.

“I know there will be lots of people out for him and Reading should be delighted they have got him.”

The verdict

It’s hard to dispute that Michael Olise will outgrow Reading sooner or later.

The 19-year-old has all of the ability to be a real success in the Premier League and his focus should be on ensuring that he’s ready when that opportunity arises.

I’m not totally sure that he’s ready for the top flight just yet, but I’m sure that that won’t deter clubs like Aston Villa and Leeds United from making a move with one eye on the future.