Reading targeting surprise move for South American defender

Reading are looking to bolster their ranks at right-back with a move for Colombian player Esneyder Mena, according to Football Insider.

The Royals’ starter in that position last season switched between Andy Yiadom and Porto loanee Tomas Esteves, with Ghana international Yiadom ending the campaign as Veljko Paunovic’s first choice.

But with Esteves unlikely to be returning to the Madejski Stadium on a second loan spell, the net is being seemingly cast far and wide for competition for Yiadom.

And as per Football Insider’s sources, the search has taken Reading to Colombia where 23-year-old Mena plies his trade.

Mena has bagged nine assists in 34 games for Deportivo Pasto in all competitions, leading to him being reportedly dubbed the ‘Colombian Trent Alexander-Arnold’.

And even though new work permit rules have been brought in to make it harder for English clubs to sign foreign talent, Mena’s appearances in the Copa Sudamerica would give him enough points to make a move to Reading or another Championship club should anything materialise.

The Verdict

It’s hard to say what to think of this potential deal – little is really known about Mena unless you’re an avid watcher of Colombian or South American football.

But nine assists in 34 games is a pretty good return for a right-back and in Paunovic’s system, an attacking threat is important for the full-backs.

With Mena supposedly becoming a free agent this summer, there would be no real cost for Reading and it would represent a bit of a cheap punt compared to right-backs that are based domestically – and scouring the free agents list for England there doesn’t seem to be many about.

If Reading firm up their interest then it could be one of the more interesting signings of the summer and Mena could certainly replace the flair that they’re losing with Esteves heading back to Portugal.