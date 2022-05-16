Reading take action in tug-of-war with West Brom with fresh hint on timescale

Reading have made midfielder John Swift a new contract offer amid links to Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion but a decision is not expected imminently, according to Berkshire Live.

The 26-year-old has been a talismanic figure for the Royals this term – with his 11 goals and 13 assists vital in keeping them in the second tier – but is out of contract and set to leave unless new terms can be agreed.

The Athletic has reported that West Brom are confident of signing Swift as Steve Bruce looks to add more creativity to his midfield but the Berkshire club have taken fresh action in the tug-of-war over him.

A report from Berkshire Live has claimed that Swift has been offered a new three-year deal to remain at Reading, which is said to be “a fair offer given the club’s current situation”.

The midfielder is on holiday so a decision is not expected imminently but it is understood that his representatives have been impressed by a recent meeting with new head of football Mark Bowen, who has outlined the Royals’ plans moving forward.

Due to a business plan agreed with the EFL, Reading must cut £4 million from their £16 million wage bill this summer and cannot sign players for fees with only free agent or loan signings on one-year deals allowed.

The Verdict

Keeping Swift looks a tough ask but it seems Reading are doing all they can to try and do so.

Their financial situation and the cuts to the wage bill needed as part of the EFL-agreed business plan mean they’re not able to offer a huge new deal in an attempt to convince him to stay.

Nonetheless, there are some positive signs with the deal said to be fair given the current situation and Swift’s representatives impressed by a recent meeting with Bowen.

With promotion hopefuls such as West Brom interested, however, it is hard to see the 26-year-old staying on with the Royals.

It seems we’ll have to wait a little while longer for a decision, with the midfielder currently on holiday following the end of the Championship season.

