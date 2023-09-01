Highlights Reading, newly relegated to the third tier, have made several signings to show their ambition to bounce back quickly.

Among the signings are experienced league One players and young talents, indicating a focus on both the present and future.

Reading have shown interest in Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny, who could offer additional security in possession and strengthen their midfield.

It is now a new era for Reading, who have embarked upon their first campaign in the third tier of English football in just over 20 years.

Marred by ownership trials and tribulations and an eventually-fatal six-point deduction, Reading were relegated from the Championship last season alongside Wigan Athletic and Blackpool.

However, they have made a host of signings that evidently outline their aspirations to get out of the division as swiftly as possible.

Tried-and-tested league One operators such as Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith and Lewis Wing should all promise an invaluable impact at this level with their combined quality and experience at this level, while they have kept one eye firmly upon the future by bringing in Tivonge Rushesha, Tyler Bindon, Charlie Savage and Ben Elliott too, all of whom are aged 21 or under.

Reading are having to bide their time at the moment, though, having endured a very up-and-down start to life back in the third-tier by winning twice but claiming three losses in their opening five encounters.

As such, even more fresh faces are anticipated to arrive in Berkshire before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight and one of those could just be Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny.

Who is Reading transfer target Gavin Kilkenny?

The 23-year-old is a graduate of Bournemouth's academy and has made 24 first team appearances to date.

He has featured on the bench for two of their opening three matches in the Premier League thus far against West Ham United and Liverpool respectively, although he failed to get on for either of those encounters.

During his Bournemouth career, Kilkenny has been sent out on two separate loan spells to Stoke City and Charlton Athletic, although he has struggled for regular action on the pitch in both of his stints away from Dorset.

Highly-regarded in his youth, Kilkenny has earned 16 caps for Ireland at under-21 level, although he is still awaiting his senior bow.

Reading transfer interest in Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Reading have filed a loan offer for the Bournemouth midfielder.

Witcoop has claimed that various undisclosed clubs across League One and up north of the border in Scotland are also targeting Kilkenny, and it is believed that he will "end up somewhere today".

Would Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny be a good signing for Reading?

Granted, Royals supporters may be concerned at the sincere lack of action that Kilkenny obtained while on loan with third-tier rivals Charlton Athletic last term, playing only eight league matches.

However, his previous performances for Bournemouth during their 2021/22 campaign- in which he started 13 Championship fixtures- prove that he could prove a real hit at that level at his best.

A gifted ball carrier with an impressive passing range, Kilkenny would give Reading additional security in possession, which is key for the way that they are now playing under the fresh management of Ruben Selles.

Should Kilkenny join, Reading's midfield looks very impressive for League One with the aforementioned trio of Wing, Elliott and Savage already in through the door.