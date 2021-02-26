Reading star ‘on the verge’ of Bayern Munich move as major transfer update emerges

Omar Richards is on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract deal with Bayern Munich, according to Mike McGrath.

The Reading starlet has been attracting plenty of attention since bursting onto the first team scene with a number of Europe’s biggest clubs said to be keen.

The 23-year-old has gone on to make 91 appearances for the Royals and has established himself as one of the Championship’s most complete full-backs.

Richards is out of contract in the summer and with no agreement likely with Reading it has paved the way for the player to complete a move away from the Madesjski Stadium.

With the German giants being one of the main contenders to sign the player reports have been going into overdrive at the prospect of the player securing such a huge move, and according to McGrath, a move to Bayern Munich now seems to be near.

Taking to Twitter, McGrath said: “Omar Richards on the verge of agreeing pre-contract deal with Bayern Munich for the summer.

“European champions made approach in Jan for the Reading full-back and close to completing.”

The verdict

What a massive opportunity this will be for Omar Richards.

There’s no doubt that the Reading full-back is an incredibly talented player and by moving to Bayern Munich he will have a huge opportunity to establish himself at the highest level.

Providing that the deal is completed it’ll be very interesting to see how he fares at one of the biggest clubs in world football.