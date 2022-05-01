Reading star drops hint on his future at the club

Reading midfielder John Swift has dropped the biggest hint yet that he may be departing the club this summer when his contract expires.

Swift has been a key player for the Royals this season but admitted that he’s unsure if any progress is being made on contract talks taking place.

Reading face a huge summer rebuild with 14 senior players out of contract at the club and will be under a transfer embargo that will restrict how much they can spend on wages, as well as bringing in players.

Swift is currently injured but joined his teammates for the end of season lap of appreciation at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following their defeat to West Brom.

However, speaking about his future to media after the game, Swift admitted: “To be honest, it’s not really in my hands. It’s in the club’s hands. Obviously, there are a lot of players in the same situation – a lot of players out of contract – and I am one of them.

“There are talks going on, but that’s all that’s happening really. Just for me, I’ve got to keep my head down, make sure my injury is right, take a good rest in the summer and see what happens. It’ll be between my agent and the club but at the moment that’s all it is – just talks.

“At the moment there are a lot of players leaving as it’s quite hard for Reading to offer new contracts. But for me and all the other players that are leaving it’s obviously a strange one we’re all leaving – or might all be leaving at the same time – but it’s the situation the club is in.”

Swift has been a key figure for Reading this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in 38 league games, leading to links with several other clubs.

The Verdict

It’s a huge update and perhaps a slip of the tongue by Swift to reveal that ‘all out of contract players are leaving’ but sadly it’s the reality of Reading’s current situation.

The Royals need a reset, but given the amount of senior players who could be leaving once their contracts expire is significant. With the likes of Swift, Andy Yiadom, Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent all expected to depart, it could be a long season for Reading next year.

In addition, there’s a need to sort the manager’s future as well but with safety already confirmed, Reading have a head start on their rivals and it’s something they need to take advantage of.