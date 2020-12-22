Reading should weigh up move for out-of-favour Premier League midfielder if star man departs: Comment

Reading have made a hugely impressive start to this year’s campaign in the Championship under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Berkshire-based side are currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings after their opening 20 matches this term, and they’ll be hoping they can put together a positive run of results heading into the New Year.

But it could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for Paunovic’s side, with some of their key players already attracting interest from Premier League clubs after such a strong start to this year’s campaign in the Championship.

One player that has played a starring role in their bid for promotion this term is Michael Olise, with the young midfielder scoring four goals and being on hand to provide seven assists in his 21 appearances this season for the Royals.

But it appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds United being just some of the teams linked with a move for the midfielder.

With Olise’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, Reading could be tempted to cash-in on the youngster, who could sell for a considerable amount at this stage of his career.

Reading will have to make sure they find a suitable replacement for Olise if he is to depart though, otherwise it’s likely that we’ll see their challenge for promotion into the Premier League falter in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

West Brom’s Sam Field could be one of those that is attracting interest in the New Year, with the midfielder struggling for consistent game time in the Baggies’ starting XI this term in the Premier League.

Field has made just five appearances in all competitions for the Baggies this season, and it seems as though his short-term future could lie elsewhere, with a loan move potentially on the cards, as he looks to find regular game time for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Reading could be the ideal destination for him as well, as they’ll need someone that can unlock opposition defences, as well as providing them with cover whilst defending.

Field has experience of playing in the Championship with both West Brom and Charlton Athletic, where he made 18 appearances for the Addicks, as they were relegated into the third-tier of English football.

But the midfielder made 18 appearances in total for West Brom in their promotion-winning season, and will be eager to make a name for himself once again.

If Reading are to sell Olise, then Field is certainly a player that the Royals should be looking at as a potential replacement.