Highlights West Brom fans can look forward to a fresh start as Bilkul Football WBA closes in on a takeover.

The Patel duo will acquire an 87.8% shareholding in the club, removing the unpopular figure of Guochuan Lai.

Other EFL teams like Reading and Sheffield Wednesday envy Albion's imminent takeover, citing concerns about current leadership.

West Bromwich Albion can finally start looking forward to a new era, with Bilkul Football WBA closing in on a takeover of the club.

It was officially announced on Thursday evening that the company, owned by Shilen Patel and his father Dr Kiran Patel, have received approval from the EFL for the deal to go ahead.

It will now be completed next week, with the Patel duo acquiring an 87.8% shareholding in the club.

Son Shilen will be installed as chairman, with this and the takeover set to remove Guochuan Lai from control of the Baggies.

That is arguably the best part of the takeover with Lai becoming a very unpopular figure within the Midlands side's fanbase for various reasons.

Not only was he an absent owner, rarely seen at games, but he also took millions of pounds out of the club and this understandably angered Albion's fanbase.

The Lai era finally looks set to be behind the Championship promotion competitors though - and this new chapter comes at the perfect time with West Brom in contention for promotion.

A number of other EFL teams will be very envious of Albion right now, including Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

Reading FC need to get rid of Dai Yongge

The list of things that have gone on in Berkshire in recent years is staggering.

16 points have been deducted in three years, with one of those deductions effectively relegating the club to League One.

Not only that, but the club have been under a transfer embargo for years, wages weren't paid on time and in full on multiple occasions last term, and winding-up petitions have been launched against the Royals this calendar year.

That has left the Berkshire outfit in real danger and owner Dai Yongge is clearly not fit to continue running the club any longer.

The Berkshire side are currently waiting on the outcome of a hearing regarding continuous late payments to HMRC.

Another deduction would seriously harm the Royals' chances of remaining afloat in the third tier - and because of Dai - there's a chance the club could suffer back-to-back relegations.

Initially overspending when he first came in, he's barely funding the Royals now and needs to move on as quickly as possible.

They are the EFL club in most desperate need of a takeover at the moment.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a turbulent time under Dejphon Chansiri

Dejphon Chansiri had gained some credit last season.

The deduction the Owls received for breaching financial rules played a huge part in relegating the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

But Chansiri did help to bring some top-quality players to Hillsborough during Wednesday's time in the third tier and kept faith in Darren Moore, decisions that paid dividends.

Unfortunately, some of his comments this season have been unprofessional, to say the least, and his inability to pay HMRC on time on one occasion was a concern.

The decision to appoint Danny Rohl could work out well, but the Wednesday owner has proven too much on an unreliable and unstable presence - when you are an owner of a football club, you can't keep responding to criticism and calling fans out.

Off the pitch, Chansiri has been an unwelcome distraction and there is a strong argument to be made that his decision-making has held the club back.

You have to feel that will be a large chunk of the Owls fanbase, who, just like Reading supporters, will be looking at West Brom with envy after the latest takeover update.