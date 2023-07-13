Reading FC can now become fully active in this summer transfer window after the club's transfer embargo was lifted by the EFL.

The embargo had been in place at the club since the summer of 2021, meaning the club could only sign players on loan from other clubs or on free transfers after breaching the EFL's financial regulations.

The removal of the embargo following the payment of an 'outstanding tax debt' to HMRC, means that Reading will be able to pay fees to acquire the services of any potential summer targets

Whilst off-field matters are far from resolved at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, as fans continue to protest over Dai Yongge's running of the club which has led to the embargo and a points deduction ultimately leading to relegation last season, it gives the club a chance to strengthen their squad ahead of a first third-tier campaign since 2002.

Ironically enough, the first signing the Royals look set to make following the lifting of their embargo is on a free transfer in the form of striker Harvey Knibbs.

"Set to seal deal" - McGrath reports

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has revealed that the deal to bring Knibbs to the club will be confirmed, after the striker left Cambridge United after the expiry of his contract last month.

'Reading FC are no longer under a transfer embargo from the EFL. They can sign players under restrictions and are set to seal Harvey Knibbs as a free agent following his departure at Cambridge', McGrath stated.

It has been concrete knowledge for the past couple of weeks that Reading have shown an interest in the 24-year-old, with FootballInsider first revealing on June 29th that an agreement had been put in place between the two parties and that Knibbs was to undergo his medical at the Royals.

The newly-relegated club look set to secure his services ahead of League One rivals Derby County, as well as Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Bristol City.

Who is Harvey Knibbs?

Knibbs has enjoyed a steady career to date, mainly in the lower two divisions of professional English football.

After starting as a youngster at Nottingham Forest before moving across the Midlands to Aston Villa, the striker didn't make a single competitive appearance for either club before seeking the opportunity of regular first team minutes.

Since making a move to Cambridge, then in League Two in the summer of 2019, Knibbs became a regular figure under both Colin Calderwood and latterly, Mark Bonner.

Despite being a part of the U's squad which won automatic promotion to League One, most of Knibbs' appearances for the club have come in their two seasons back at League One level, featuring 74 times in the third tier, scoring 14 times in all competitions across those two seasons. Overall for Cambridge , he featured 156 times, scoring on 26 occasions.

Is Harvey Knibbs a good signing for Reading?

Amid all of the uncertainty which will still hang over Reading despite the lifting of the embargo, adding depth to a squad which only has twelve senior players at present is paramount.

Knibbs does present a knowhow of the division, which is needed in any squad if they are to compete at the top end of the table.

One thing which may raise concerns is his goalscoring return. When Ruben Selles is officially confirmed to take the reins, Knibbs will be hoping the former Premier League head coach is able to progress his career alongside the overall fortunes of the club.