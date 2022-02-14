Reading set to sack Veljko Paunovic

Reading are set to sack Veljko Paunovic today after the manager racked up eight defeats in a row, as per a recent report by talkSPORT.

The Serbian lost yesterday’s home game against Coventry City 3-2, with the fixture marking the club’s 150th anniversary – with much of the day being marred by fan protests.

As a result of this latest defeat, it appears that the patience has run out and the formed Chicago Fire man is expected to be relived of his duties later on today.

The Royals are currently just two points above the releagtion zone in the Sky Bet Championship and appear to be sinking towards League One if they don’t change their current trajectory soon.

It has been some fall from grace for Paunovic, who previously led the club to a seventh place finish in his first season last term.

The club has been strongly affected by the fact that they broke financial fair play rules and as a result were deducted six points by the Football League.

The Verdict

It appears to be the end of the road for Paunovic and for a lot of Reading fans, it couldn’t have come soon enough.

He is half the manager that he was last season and has overseen this terrible run of form that has put them in real trouble as we approach the business end of the campaign.

The talent he has at his disposal is there for all to see but for one reason or another it just hasn’t worked out in the same way that it did last season and he will seemingly now pay the price for his shortcomings.

As to who the Royals bring in until the end of the season is anyone’s guess, as they are unlikely to make a long term appointment at this stage.