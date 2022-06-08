Reading set their sights on move for 32-year old striker

Reading are setting their sights on a possible move for former QPR striker Charlie Austin this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Royals are hoping they can convince the forward to join the club this transfer window.

The 32-year old is available as a free agent having departed the London club at the end of his contract this season.

The expiration of his contract this month ends an 18 month stint that brought Austin back to Loftus Road.

In that time, the Englishman scored 18 Championship goals as the Hoops finished 9th and 11th across two seasons.

It is understood that Reading’s director of football Mark Bowen is a big admirer of Austin.

The pair worked together during their time at Southampton, where the player spent three and a half seasons of his career.

Quiz: Are these 20 Reading transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Did Reading sign Simon Cox for a fee or on a free in 2014? Fee Free

Reading are looking to upgrade their attack, with Austin seen as a potential key asset in helping improve the first team squad.

The former West Brom player was not offered a new deal by QPR so is currently looking for a new club.

Austin has also spent time with the likes of Burnley and Swindon Town in his career.

The Verdict

This would be an exciting signing for Reading and a big upgrade on their current attacking players.

While Austin has not been at his best in the last couple of seasons, he still has plenty of talent and experience to offer Paul Ince’s side.

Reading will be hoping to avoid a relegation battle next campaign, but their squad will be without key players from the previous 12 months.

So a big name addition like Austin is very much needed and could be a great short-term solution to their current issues.