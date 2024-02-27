Reading are set to receive yet another points deduction due to HMRC-related issues, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals are going to lose two points from their current tally of 38, as per the Chronicle, which would leave them just three points above the relegation zone.

They added that the club have been late paying HMRC for 100 days in the last calendar year; EFL rules only permit late payments of up to 80 days. The club have already had two separate points deductions this season for failure to pay staff wages over the last calendar year.

This is the third straight season that the club have been docked points. If the two-point deduction is implemented, then the club will have lost a total of 18 points over that time.

More to follow...